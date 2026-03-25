Artificial intelligence is advancing at a pace that few predicted even five years ago. The emergence of sophisticated generative AI systems and “AI coworkers” capable of writing software, analyzing data, and producing content has triggered excitement across industries, but also profound anxiety among students and young professionals. In universities around the world, a growing number of students worry that the careers they have spent years preparing for may soon be automated. Social media and sensational headlines amplify this fear, often portraying AI as an unstoppable force that will replace entire professions.

For academically driven students who equate educational success with career stability, such narratives can be psychologically devastating. In several countries, intense academic pressure combined with uncertainty about future employment has been linked to rising stress levels and tragic mental health outcomes among high-performing students. The fear is not simply about losing jobs; it is about losing purpose in a rapidly transforming world. However, the assumption that artificial intelligence is directly responsible for widespread layoffs is only partially accurate.

Recent job cuts in the technology sector have been influenced more by economic corrections than by automation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, technology companies expanded aggressively to meet surging digital demand. When economic conditions normalized, companies began reducing staff to adjust to slower growth.

According to the World Economic Forum, about 23% of global jobs are expected to change significantly by 2027, with 83 million roles potentially displaced but around 69 million new roles created. Meanwhile, global technology layoffs that accelerated after 2022 were largely attributed to post-pandemic over-hiring, rising interest rates, and corporate restructuring.

Artificial intelligence plays a role, but often indirectly. AI tools increase productivity, allowing fewer employees to complete tasks that previously required larger teams. This productivity shift can slow down hiring or trigger restructuring, but it is rarely the sole cause of job losses. Another emerging factor is the massive wave of investment required to build the infrastructure that powers AI.

Training large AI models requires enormous computational capacity, leading companies to invest heavily in advanced data centers, specialized chips, and cloud infrastructure. Analysts estimate that global spending on AI infrastructure and data centers could exceed $1 trillion over the next decade. Such investments often force companies to reallocate budgets, prioritizing infrastructure and AI research over large workforces.

In some cases, firms reduce operational teams while expanding engineering and AI research units. At the same time, there is a significant upskilling gap.

A McKinsey report suggests that nearly 40% of workers may need to reskill over the next few years due to automation and AI adoption. Employees whose skills do not align with emerging AI-driven workflows risk being displaced not because machines fully replace them, but because the nature of work itself is changing faster than the workforce can adapt to it.

The fear surrounding AI, therefore, stems from multiple overlapping forces: technological acceleration, economic restructuring, educational gaps, and the psychological pressure created by uncertain career paths. History shows that transformative technologies, from the Industrial Revolution to the rise of the internet, initially sparked similar concerns. Yet they also created entirely new industries and professions that were previously unimaginable.

Artificial intelligence is likely to follow a comparable path, reshaping the labor market rather than eliminating it. The real challenge lies in preparing societies for this transition. Educational systems must emphasize adaptability, digital literacy, and interdisciplinary thinking, while governments and institutions must invest in large-scale reskilling programs.

If managed responsibly, AI can augment human potential rather than replace it. But if societies fail to prepare the workforce for this shift, the greatest risk may not be artificial intelligence itself, but the widening gap between technological progress and human readiness.

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