Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security, has announced winning a digital transformation project for Taqa Group.

The contract was formalised during a signing ceremony with Ussama Dahabiyeh, the CEO of Injazat and Omar Al Hashmi, Executive Director of Transmission & Distribution, Taqa Group, a recognised low carbon power and water champion from Abu Dhabi that is a top-10 integrated utilities company in the EMEA region.

Taqa selected Injazat from a pool of competitive international bidders to lay the groundwork for Taqa to become a digital utility through modernised IT infrastructure. The programme’s workstreams will address risks, deliver new capabilities, and up-skill staff on new technologies. Injazat will also create long-term value for Taqa by optimising their systems and enhancing customer experience.

Major milestone

Omar Al Hashmi, Executive Director of Transmission & Distribution at Taqa Group, said: “Taqa’s partnership with Injazat on this programme is a major milestone in our journey to become one of the highest performing, reliable and efficient utilities leaders in the region. The best-in-class solutions offered by Injazat will help us drive digital transformation across our largest business line, creating additional value, resolving operational challenges, and enhancing customer experience.”

Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat, said: “Injazat’s commitment to providing superior technological services has allowed us to establish unique relationships with our loyal customers. I am honoured to see the increasing trust that is being placed on our talented team. Today’s announcement is indicative of Injazat’s growing capabilities and local expertise and it further demonstrates the strength of our ethos and principles in customer experience and co-innovation.

“We look forward to fortifying our already successful partnership with Taqa and help orchestrate a wider digital ecosystem that will accelerate Taqa’s journey to becoming a digital utility of the future.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).