Riyadh – Telecommunications Towers Company (TAWAL), a subsidiary of the listed Saudi Telecom Company (stc) and a leading ICT infrastructure firm, has joined forces with provider of edge AI infrastructure solutions 5SKYE through a partnership agreement, according to a press release.

TAWAL and 5SKYE will team up to support the acceleration of digital transformation in the Kingdom while deploying 5SKYE’s next-generation 5G AI micro edge data centres. This will offer scalable, real-time data processing to power a connected, sustainable future.

Chief Commercial Officer of TAWAL, Abdulrahman Almoaiqel, said: “By combining TAWAL’s existing robust telecommunications infrastructure with 5SKYE’s innovative and visually impactful micro data centres, we are delivering next-generation solutions that will drive value across key industries.”

Almoaiqel noted: “This partnership is about more than technology, it’s about enabling smarter, faster, and more sustainable ways of working for businesses, governments, and communities throughout the Kingdom.”

The partnership is expected to allow industries across Saudi Arabia to adopt intelligent applications that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive growth.

Meanwhile, Founder and CEO of 5SKYE, Wolf Hisserich, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with TAWAL to advance the Kingdom’s digital transformation. 5SKYE’s high-performance, scalable infrastructure allows industries to embrace AI-driven innovation and deliver solutions at the near and far edge.”

Hisseric concluded: “This collaboration strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in digital modernisation and sets the stage for sustainable AI-adoption across different sectors and markets.”

During the LEAP event in 2024, TAWAL unveiled a new technical system for private 5G networks.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

