stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler based in the kingdom, will be providing its wholesale customers and partners with advanced support via a dedicated International Network Operations Centre (iNOC).

Through a digitally-advanced and integrated iNOC, stc Bahrain will be able to manage all its wholesale partners’ needs with improved efficiency, quality and SLAs to guarantee shortened response times.

This would also allow the telco group to remain ahead of the curve in its adherence to the best practice operations, frameworks and procedures while supporting its partners, it stated.

On the launch, CEO Nezar Banabeela said: "stc Bahrain has positioned itself as a forerunner in innovation and is focused on bringing the latest technological developments to the kingdom. We have taken this commitment to the next level over the past few years by developing and enacting a strategy to transform ourselves into an integrated digital services provider."

"We also continue to construct our systems and processes by placing our customers’ needs at the center of all such enhancements. Investing in our new iNOC shows our commitment towards providing them with superior customer experience and meeting their evolving demands with guaranteed service availability and reliability," stated Banabeela.

He pointed out that for the first time stc Bahrain will be providing an integrated digital experience through this dedicated iNOC, based both locally and offshore.

The iNOC will be providing exceptional customer experience through advanced incident resolution, technology infrastructure support, and the availability of highly skilled engineers to enable more efficient measures and faster response times, he added.

"With 24x7 round-the-clock global support and network surveillance to manage partner queries and resolutions, stc Bahrain’s Wholesale partners are guaranteed a more efficient and elevated customer experience, he noted.

This launch supports stc Bahrain’s international expansion plans, where they have been actively establishing a strong reputation in the wholesale industry.

This will further enable stc Bahrain to own the largest wholesale market share in the Kingdom and promote it as the ideal gateway to the world for other international operators, he added.

