Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions) and Saudi Telecom Company (stc) penned, on 10 December, a joint deal valued at SAR 151.17 million.

The three-year agreement includes providing Red Hat licenses with professional services and technical support, according to a bourse disclosure.

solutions highlighted that financial impact will appear on its income statements during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

Last October, the two companies signed a SAR 309.73 million deal to expand stc’s internal internet network.

