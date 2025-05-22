RIYADH — The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has deployed data and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies at King Abdulaziz International Airport and Jeddah Islamic Port to streamline entry procedures for pilgrims.

The effort included preparing technical infrastructure at designated entry points to accommodate Hajj arrivals by air and sea.



SDAIA provides comprehensive technical and operational support to ensure smooth operations at the Hajj terminals of King Abdulaziz International Airport. This includes equipping workstations, integrating them with government systems, preparing data centers, and securing primary and backup communication services to ensure uninterrupted functionality.



SDAIA also installed and activated biometric stations at the airport, upgraded devices with certified systems, and trained personnel from partner agencies on the use of Hajj-specific platforms and systems—contributing to reduced processing times for pilgrims.



In addition, the national integrated app Tawakkalna offers a suite of services tailored for Hajj, including the display of permits issued through the unified digital platform for Hajj authorization, known as the Makkah Entry Permit Portal.



The portal issues licenses and permits for both domestic and international Hajj pilgrims, authorizing access to Makkah and the holy sites through technical integration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah via the Nusuk platform.

