Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has inked a 309.7 million riyals ($82.5 million) deal with the Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (Solutions) to develop its internet and communications networks.

STC owns of 79% of the shares in Solutions. The two-year contract will also see solutions build the internet infrastructure for STC in Saudi’s network of data centres.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com