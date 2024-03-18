Cyberani, an Aramco company and a national cyber champion, has entered into a strategic alliance with Thales, the largest technology group in Europe, to cater to the cybersecurity needs of private and public sector companies in Saudi Arabia.

The strategic alliance, which was signed at LEAP 2024, by Saeed Al Saeed, CEO of Cyberani, and Pierre-Yves Jolivet, VP of Cyber Digital Solutions at Thales, aligns with the kingdom's Vision 2030, emphasising the importance of cybersecurity and digital infrastructure in building a diversified and sustainable economy.

The signing was witnessed by Ahmad O Al-Khowaiter, Executive Vice President Technology & Innovation at Aramco; Tareq Amin, CEO at Aramco Digital; Dr Wael Kanoun, Managing Director of Cyber Defense Solutions, Thales in KSA and Middle East; and Bernard Roux, CEO of Thales in KSA.

The Cyberani-Thales alliance will act as a catalyst for the local economy and strengthen the development of Saudi Arabia’s digital and industrial capabilities, contributing to the kingdom’s sovereignty objectives.

Understanding the growing intensity of cyber threats globally, and the increasingly complex compliance and regulatory requirements, Cyberani and Thales will join forces to address the Cybersecurity market in the kingdom, with a common target of $350 million in revenue to be achieved from 2024 to 2030.

Having completed the acquisition of Imperva, and with more than 5,800 cybersecurity experts across 68 countries, Thales forecast 2024 revenue of $2.4 billion from cybersecurity.

Selecting Thales as a preferred partner, Cyberani will leverage the technology company’s expertise to secure critical Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) infrastructure and operations for their clients in the kingdom, said a statement.

The Cyberani-Thales alliance will provide best in class cybersecurity solutions to organizations in the country, with a focus on critical sectors such as Energy, Utilities, Aviation, Transportation, Space, Finance and even Smart Cities.

Thales will also be supporting Cyberani by providing cyber security services for Aramco and Aramco affiliates in overseas locations.

“We are thrilled by the signature of this unique alliance. It is a revolutionary endeavour that will significantly influence the trajectory of cyber security and resilience advancement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today. Through this alliance, Cyberani will provide best in class cybersecurity solutions to organizations in KSA. By leveraging this alliance with Thales, and Aramco ecosystem as whole, Cyberani will be the leader and referent OT cybersecurity provider in the kingdom,” said Al Saeed.

“Investment in the digital infrastructure is critical to achieving the overarching aim of Vision 2030 of a diversified, digital, resilient, and knowledge-based economy. We are excited about the alliance with Cyberani and the opportunities and capabilities that our combined DNA will bring to the Saudi market. We are committed to bolstering the nation’s defence against cyber threats, safeguarding critical infrastructure and advancing digital resilience for a secure and prosperous future. With an active presence in the kingdom for more than 50 years, at Thales, our priority remains to building a future we can all trust,” said Jolivet. -TradeArabia News Service

