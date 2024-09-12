The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with IBM to potentially establish an AI Centre of Excellence in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh, between Dr Yaser bin Mohammed Alonaizan, CEO of the National Center for AI (NCAI) under SDAIA, and Fahad Alanazi, General Manager and Technology Leader of IBM Saudi Arabia.

The centre will focus on advancing AI technologies, with an emphasis on developing innovative applications that align with the needs of government entities while adhering to the highest global standards and governance frameworks.

The collaboration also includes the launch of the ALLaM Challenge aimed at fostering innovation by developing and enhancing large language models (LLMs) in the Arabic language through a "science" model.

The collaboration is intended to facilitate the exchange of expertise and the strengthening of national capacities, contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by building a knowledge-based society and solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global leader in advanced technologies such as AI.

This collaboration comes as part of SDAIA's broader initiative to position its "ALLaM" model as the leading Arabic generative AI model on global platforms, particularly within its category, according to the standard Arabic MMLU assessment. This model will significantly empower developers and users of AI solutions and technologies related to the Arabic language both within the Kingdom and globally.

Previously, SDAIA and IBM announced the hosting of the "ALLaM" model on the “Watsonx” platform and the government cloud "DEEM." Through this initiative, stakeholders may gain access to advanced and distinctive services, with the goal of contributing to the region's technological innovation and growth.

