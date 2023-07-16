Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) won a project contract worth SAR 38.53 million from the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GASGI) on 13 July.

MIS will handle the production and updating of national coverage maps, according to a bourse disclosure.

The two parties are expected to sign the deal on 13 August 2023.

It is worth highlighting that the listed firm recently obtained the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to establish an investment fund at a value of SAR 1 billion as a first stage.

Last week, the board members of MIS greenlighted the company’s plans to develop a fully-owned subsidiary to manage and operate data centres in Riyadh.

