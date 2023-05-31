RIYADH — Mohammed Altamimi, governor of the Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), said that Saudi Arabia is one of the largest communications and information technology markets in the region. “The size of the information and communication technology sector in Saudi Arabia amounts to SR154 billion, which constitutes 4.1% of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP),” he said while addressing the Saudi Special Economic Zones Investment Forum, here on Tuesday.



“We believe that the Saudi market is the largest in the information and communication technology sector in the region," the governor said. Altamimi pointed out that the Saudi market is the main center in the digital field in the region and the world.



“When we talk specifically about technology since the establishment of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, we noticed for the first time that the size of the technology sector now exceeded the size of the communications sector by the end of 2022. The size of the IT sector reached SR81 billion, which exceeds the size of the telecommunications sector,” he added.

