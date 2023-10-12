RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), has announced the launch of the Development of Electronic Waste Management Regulations initiative.



The announced initiative will lead to experimental implementation of regulations in Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Paraguay. As for its objectives, it will contribute to laying the foundation for building regulations and standards to reduce e- waste globally.



CST said that the volume of electronic waste reaches 54 million tons annually, while 17% of it is recycled, contributing to reducing carbon emissions to 15 metric tons.



The Development of Electronic Waste Management Regulations initiative aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia's endeavor for leading the international efforts in digital sustainability.



It also aims to accelerate the transition toward green practices through implementing regulations that promote the circular economy, and to provide innovative solutions to reduce e-waste, in order to reach a sustainable digital future.



The initiative was launched on the sidelines of the “Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa for 2023” held in Riyadh, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of CST, Eng. Haitham Al-Ohali, and the Acting Governor of the commission, Eng. Abdullah Al-Mubaddal.



The initiative represents one of the outcomes of CST’s signing last June of an agreement with the ITU, on the sidelines of the Global Symposium for Regulators held in Sharm El-Sheikh, to develop and implement regulations that empower the circular economy.



The agreement came in preparation for participation in the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

