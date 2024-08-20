Saudi Arabia-based IT services provider Asas Specialised Information Technology has raised $320,000 pre-seed investment for its flagship product, Resquad AI, according to a press release.

The company will use the investment to accelerate its growth and enhance innovative solutions to transform how software development companies collaborate globally.

With this new funding, Resquad AI is set to expand its reach across the Kingdom to serve all sectors undergoing digital transformation. It will also develop its platform and continue to deliver unparalleled value to its growing network of partners.

Resquad AI is a leading platform that empowers software development companies to flexibly share their available developers or with external clients.

Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Jafaari, CEO of Asas, highlighted: “This investment will enable us to continue this momentum and deliver even more value to our partners and clients.”

The funding round was led by prominent angel investor Abdulrazzaq Mohammed Al Ansari, who commented on his decision to invest in the company, saying: “The team’s expertise and deep understanding of the industry are commendable, and I believe in their ability to scale this platform to meet the growing needs of the software development community.”

