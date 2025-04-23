MTN Nigeria has announced the rebranding of its fibre broadband service to FibreX, marking a significant stride in delivering next-generation internet solutions across the nation.

Formerly called MTN Fibre Broadband, FibreX embodies the company’s commitment to providing ultra-fast, reliable, and accessible internet services, aligning seamlessly with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020–2025.

The NBP aims to achieve 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025, ensuring minimum speeds of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural regions.

“The launch of FibreX reiterates our dedication to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation journey,”

“By enhancing our infrastructure and services, we aim to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth,” said Mr Egerton Idehen, Chief Broadband Officer, MTN Nigeria.

FibreX is set to play a pivotal role in the Federal Government’s initiative to expand the nation’s fibre-optic network by an additional 90,000 kilometers, aiming to increase fibre capacity from 35,000 km to 125,000 km.

FibreX promises ultra-fast and reliable internet connectivity, aiming to meet the diverse needs of Nigerians, from bustling urban centres to remote rural areas.

While the service itself retains its powerful FTTH (fibre to the home) infrastructure, the new name embodies a more modern, relatable, and emotionally resonant brand that is positioned to lead the conversation around what premium internet should feel like.

The new name, FibreX, was adopted to create a more customer-friendly brand. The goal is to educate and excite consumers within home-passed locations (the potential number of premises within a service area that can be connected to an FTTH network) about the benefits of the product.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).