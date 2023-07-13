Saudi Aramco Technologies Company, a unit of the oil giant Aramco, said it has signed an agreement with Taiwanese group Moxa to further develop and commercialize the Intelligent Integrated Node (IIN) technology.

Headquartered in Taipei, Moxa is a leading provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things.

With 35 years of industry experience, it has connected more than 94 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network that reaches customers in more than 85 countries.

The IIN technology, collaboratively developed by Aramco and Moxa, replaces numerous devices from multiple vendors, and offers instrumentation control, monitoring, and edge computing capabilities, all in a single fault tolerant device.

The integrated node demonstrates increased computing speed, reduced Capex and Opex and improved operational efficiency and safety in asset intensive operational facilities.

The technology has garnered several accolades, including the 2018 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for Inventors and the 2020 International Society of Automation (ISA) Excellence-in-Innovation Award.

Moxa President Michael Lin expressed delight at sealing Aramco unit's partnership for commercialisation of the IIN technology.

"The licensed solution offers greater control and improved efficiency by providing more capacity for capturing and analyzing data from multiple instruments. We are excited about the applications, not only in the oil and gas sector but also in other verticals such as power and utilities, renewables, water and the transportation sector," stated Lin.

Motaz Al Mashouk, Aramco’s Senior Vice President of Engineering Services, said the unique selling point of this technology is the replacement of up to five different devices with a single reliable and powerful computing automation device.

"In an asset intensive operational facility, this directly translates to lower costs, higher flexibility, agility, operational efficiency and, most importantly, improved operational safety," noted Al Mashouk.

"The technology dovetails into Aramco’s digital transformation strategy. Moxa is a market leader in industrial networking, computing and connectivity solutions. We are very pleased to have partnered with Moxa for commercializing this technology worldwide in all technology sectors," he added.

Saudi Aramco Technologies Company CEO Abdullah S. Dhuwaihi said: "We are delighted to have established this important collaboration with Moxa."

"This licence agreement intends to build on the collaborative work done so far on the development of this technology. We look forward to successful commercialization of this technology," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).