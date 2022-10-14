RIYADH — Salam, a leading ICT operator in Saudi Arabia, has been recognized for delivering the Best Video Experience in the Kingdom, based on consumer-initiated tests run through Speedtest® by Ookla®, the global provider of network intelligence and connectivity insights.



At an awards ceremony held on the sidelines of GITEX Global in Dubai, Ahmed Al-Anqari, the company’s CEO, received the certificate of award in the presence of Ookla CEO Doug Suttles andkey Salam management executives.



Ooklaresults showed Salam as the winner of the Best Internet Video Experience Award with a Video ScoreTM of 80.59 based on its analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data, covering Q1-Q2 2022.



Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO, Salam, said: “Salam is a home-grown success story and its recognition for Best Internet Video Experience by Ookla is a testament to what an innovative local company can achieve in the MVNO market. We are proud of this recognition which supplements our transformation to build a human-centered technology company that brings the best connections to our neighborhoods and allows our customers to experience a richer digital lifestyle.”



"The latest Ookla data reflects our unrelenting efforts to improve customer experience and stay ahead of their digital requirements, be it in gaming or streaming, so that they may pursue their passions”, he added.



This achievement reflects Salam’s continuous efforts to set its customers free to experience a richer digital life without limits, and also comes within the framework of its strategy based on providing the latest and most advanced technology services, products and solutions in the communications and information technology services sector, in response to its customers’ ever-changing needs and future aspirations.



Ookla first introduced the Best Internet Video Experience Award in Saudi Arabia earlierthis year, marking the first time that internet providers in the Kingdom were assessed for the service.

