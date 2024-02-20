Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer of the world-renowned destinations of The Red Sea and Amaala, has announced 'remarkable mobile internet speeds at its flagship destination,' in a bid to provide an exceptional experience for guests.

According to an independent report by Ookla, based on Speedtest measurements conducted in Q3 and Q4 2023, The Red Sea destination revealed an impressive median download speed of 696.37 Mbps, which, according to the release, is 86% faster than that in the top-ranked city worldwide, reported SPA.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds by country and city on monthly basis.

Group head of technology at Red Sea Global Dr Ahmed Ali Alsohaily said: "Our gigabit 5G network enables guests to connect with their loved ones and share their experiences in real time. It also ensures we can deliver on our seamless experiences, whether at the resorts or our airport, or while guests are out and about exploring the destination."

Ookla's independent tests “revealed impressive 5G median download speeds” at The Red Sea destination. The Six Senses Southern Dunes resort at the destination achieved 1,446.04 Mbps, the Red Sea International Airport provided 1,276.65 Mbps, and Ummahat Islands reached 992.33 Mbps. Turtle Bay, the central hub for residents, recorded a median download speed of 844.54 Mbps.

The 5G network build-out was carried out across diverse terrains, including beaches, mountains, and deserts, to provide comprehensive coverage and lightning-fast speeds. RSG implemented unique tower designs and materials so that its infrastructure blends in with the surrounding environment, it added.

Over 100 4G and gigabit 5G cell activations were completed across The Red Sea and Amaala destinations, along with the connecting roads, in collaboration with Zain KSA, stc, and Mobily, said the SPA report.

According to RSG, this collaboration entailed deploying new towers with innovative designs and upgrading existing ones along highways and roads.

While ensuring exceptional connectivity for an outstanding vacation experience, RSG maintained its high environmental standards by powering the entire network with 100% renewable energy, it stated.

Alsohaily highlighted RSG’s success in redefining luxury ecotourism by integrating connectivity and smart technologies, along with its commitment to sustainability and conservation.

With a robust gigabit 5G network at the airport and premier resorts, RSG ensures a seamless guest experience.

