Riyadh - Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has announced choosing Arabian Internet and Communication Services Company (Solutions), a leading company in providing digital services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to implement the smart city strategy that is considered a main pillar to realize its vision aiming to be an advanced digital entity based on humans.

Solutions is considered a pioneering company in providing information technology services and empowering digital transformation, where it will be responsible for implementing advanced infrastructure in the city for information and communications technologies.

The smart city strategy covers the fields of transport, sustainability and security, and includes a digital twin that combines among advanced technologies to establish dynamic digital models that simulate the life process in the city directly.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will benefit from the advanced infrastructure for ICT to push forward the comprehensive digitization track, and ensures the presence of a comprehensive communications network that facilitates access to it.

The smart city infrastructure will contribute to establishing an environment friendly model with low-carbon levels to ensure the best standards of safety for the population and paves the way for companies to prosper.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is located in the Araqa neighborhood near to Wadi Hanifah and extends over an area of almost 3.4 square meters. More details about the project will be announced soon.