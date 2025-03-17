Ooredoo Group and Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company have signed a Landing Party Agreement to land the Fibre in Gulf subsea cable in Iraq, establishing the country as a vital transit hub for global data traffic between Asia and Europe.

Ooredoo Group and Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC) have signed a Landing Party Agreement to land the Fibre in Gulf (FIG) subsea cable in Iraq, establishing the country as a vital transit hub for global data traffic between Asia and Europe.



As Iraq continues to strengthen its digital infrastructure, FIG will deliver highcapacity, low-latency connectivity to support the growing demands of businesses, hyperscalers, data centres, and telecom operators.



The project will play a key role in accelerating digital transformation and economic diversification, creating new opportunities for Iraq’s diverse businesses and industries.



Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser al-Thani, Group Regional CEO – Middle East, Ooredoo, said: “This agreement is another step forward in the rollout of FIG, advancing Iraq’s digital infrastructure and enhancing its role in global data connectivity.



“As demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity grows, Iraq is well positioned to serve as a strategic hub, supporting innovation, investment, and long-term economic growth. We are heavily investing in next-generation connectivity and this will create a wide range of new opportunities for businesses and consumers while strengthening the region’s position in the global digital economy.”



The FIG subsea cable is the largest ever built in the GCC, connecting all Gulf countries and beyond in a single, high-capacity loop.



With an unprecedented 720Tbps of capacity across 24 fibre pairs, it surpasses the combined capacity of all existing and planned Gulf cables.



Dr. Hayam al-Yasiri, Iraqi Minister of Communications, emphasised the national importance of the partnership, stating: “This agreement marks a significant milestone. Iraq’s strategic location makes it an ideal hub for regional and international data traffic, and the landing of the FIG cable system marks a major step toward realising a more connected future. This initiative strengthens Iraq’s role as a key transit point for global data while accelerating advancements in hyperscaler expansions, AI, Cloud, and IoT.



“We are proud to partner with Ooredoo Group to bring the FIG subsea cable to Iraq, providing government institutions, businesses, and individuals with unprecedented connectivity. This will drive new opportunities for growth, innovation, and global integration, reflecting our commitment to continuously enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure.”



With service expected to be ready in Q4, 2027, FIG will be instrumental in driving advancements in AI, Cloud, and IoT.



Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer, Ooredoo, concluded: “FIG represents a new era for digital infrastructure in the region and Iraq is at the heart of this transformation.



“By delivering cutting-edge subsea capacity, we are ensuring that our customers benefit from the highest levels of network reliability, efficiency, and performance, supporting Iraq’s digital ambitions and economic progress.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Doha