Riyadh – Intelligent data infrastructure company NetApp integrated its Middle East regional headquarters (HQ) in Saudi Arabia, according to a recent press release.

The new office will be officially functional in Riyadh on 1 February 2025. This strategic move aligns with NetApp's objectives to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and drive innovation in the Kingdom's technology ecosystem.

NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure aims to effectively accelerate Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global hub for AI and digital innovation.

The company works closely with universities and other educational institutions to develop curricula in data science and AI. It deploys intelligent data management and optimised infrastructure to enable organisations to maximise data potential across its lifecycle, empowering smart decision-making.

George Kurian, CEO of NetApp, said: “By establishing our headquarters in Riyadh, we reaffirm our commitment to investing in local talent, empowering businesses, and supporting the Kingdom’s goal of building an AI-driven economy.”

“To thrive in the era of AI, businesses need Intelligent Data Infrastructure—systems where data is not merely stored but becomes a strategic advantage,” Kurian added.

NetApp’s investment in Saudi Arabia highlights its key position as a leading data infrastructure company, with 13,000 employees and an annual revenue of $6.27 billion in 2024.

Having served the Kingdom since 2007, NetApp supports customers in the pioneering public sector, including utilities, telecoms, and energy, among others.

NetApp’s strategy in Saudi Arabia focuses on providing intelligent data infrastructure that drives AI transformation across energy, telecoms, government, and other key sectors.

