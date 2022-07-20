Riyadh – Naseej for Communication and Information Technology Company has signed an agreement with National eLearning Center at a total value of SAR 14.50 million.

Upon the 24-month contract, Naseej Communication will secure the implementation of a project in the field of e-education that provides flexible learning methods, according to a bourse filing.

The listed firm expected the deal to reflect positively on its financials for the years 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, the dates of awarding and signing the contract were 28 June and 17 July 2022, respectively.

Last May, Naseej Communication started the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

