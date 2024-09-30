Doha, Qatar: In a significant development for Qatar’s media landscape, Msheireb Properties, the nation’s leading sustainable real estate developer, has announced that Media City Qatar will be relocating its headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha.

This strategic move underscores Msheireb Downtown Doha’s status as a vibrant ecosystem that supports creativity, cutting-edge technology, and community development.

Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter. “We are delighted to welcome Media City Qatar to the hub of innovation at Msheireb Downtown Doha. Having successfully hosted the media centres for both the FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup, Media City Qatar’s move continues our commitment to supporting Qatar’s economic diversification and healthy competition in the regional media landscape,” he stated.

Msheireb Downtown Doha has become a base for journalists and broadcasters during two major sporting events. The district’s advanced infrastructure, strategic central location, and striking blend of modernity with cultural heritage have facilitated extensive global media coverage. The presence of Media City Qatar in this dynamic environment is expected to enhance further its reputation as a prime location for media and communications activities.

Media City Qatar CEO Jassim Mohamed Al Khori shared his excitement about the relocation, “We are honoured to move to a prominent urban landmark like Msheireb Downtown Doha. The move signifies a new era for Media City Qatar, joining an environment that nurtures creativity and innovation within the media industry.”

The relocation marks a significant milestone in the district’s evolution as a premier hub for business and culture.

