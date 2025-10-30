Lummus Technology, a provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and InnoVent Renewables, a leader in sustainable tire recycling, announced the signing of a master cooperation agreement (MCA) to jointly license and deploy InnoVent's proprietary continuous tire pyrolysis technology worldwide.

"This agreement marks the next phase of our partnership with InnoVent, as we work together to scale and advance a proven circular technology," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "It also reflects our continued commitment to reducing tire waste and building on Lummus' legacy of collaborating with technology innovators to solve complex sustainability challenges."

Earlier this year, Lummus and InnoVent signed a memorandum of understanding, and the MCA solidifies the strategic partnership between the two companies.

Under the MCA, Lummus will serve as the exclusive global licensor of InnoVent's tire pyrolysis technology, which transforms end-of-life tires into products such as pyrolysis oil, gas, carbon black, and steel.

The collaboration will also integrate Lummus' downstream processing technologies to enhance the value of fuel and chemical outputs, it said.

"We are excited to move forward with Lummus in this next phase of our partnership," said Vibhu Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of InnoVent Renewables. "Lummus' complimentary portfolio of technologies and their global presence will be instrumental in scaling up and addressing the environmental and public health challenge posed by the more than one billion end-of-life tires disposed each year."

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).