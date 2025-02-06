Logic Holding, a leading management consulting group in the Middle East and Africa region, today (February 5) announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Nexel, a renowned digital transformation and innovation consulting firm in a maove aimed at accelerating its leadership in digital transformation and innovation.

This strategic move amplifies Logic’s capabilities in delivering cutting-edge digital solutions while expanding its market reach across the Gulf, said the company in a statement.

By integrating Nexel’s expertise in enterprise architecture, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, cloud, data services, and sector-specific innovation, Logic strengthens its portfolio to meet surging demand for transformative digital service offerings.

The partnership unlocks operational synergies, accelerates growth in key markets like Saudi Arabia, and positions Logic as the partner of choice for businesses navigating complex technoLogical shifts, it added.

Logic Holding Chairman Amr Osman said: "In alignment with our aim of achieving strategic growth and market expansion, we are delighted to announce the acquisition of Nexel, a long-established and well-respected industry player."

"The natural strategic fit between our two entities, and our commitment to a shared vision, will enable us to leverage operational synergies to bolster brand positioning and drive sustainable growth. I anticipate the creation of significant value for both our team and our clients, translating to the strengthening of our market position and the acceleration of our expansion," he noted.

Nexel, founded in 2015 with offices in Dubai, Riyadh, and Cairo, brings a decade of experience advising clients across industries such as energy, retail, and public sector.

Its team - comprising alumni of global firms like SAP Accenture, IBM, Strategy&, HP, and P&G - has earned a reputation for blending technical excellence with strategic vision.

Nexel Founder Amir Sabry said: "We’ve always believed that true transformation begins with bold thinking and relentless execution. Joining Logic Holding is not just a milestone, it’s an accelerator for our shared vision of innovation and impact."

"By merging our expertise in digital and AI-driven solutions with Logic’s unparalleled regional reach, we’re unlocking unprecedented value for clients. Together, we’ll empower organizations to not just adapt to change, but to lead it—scaling transformative strategies faster, smarter, and with lasting results," he added.

Post-acquisition, Logic said it will prioritise expanding its Saudi Arabian footprint, capitalising on the kingdom’s rapid digitalisation, before scaling across the Gulf.

This targeted approach ensures the firm meets escalating demand while delivering integrated, future-ready solutions, he added.

