IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of eFunder, the UAE’s pioneering private financing platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The platform has now been rebranded as Zelo, marking a new chapter in its evolution, aimed at scaling its impact and expanding access to capital for the region’s most dynamic businesses.

Fully licensed and regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Zelo has been operating since August 2020, delivering receivables-based funding to address the region’s SME working capital gap.

Zelo provides fast, digital-first access to liquidity by converting approved invoices into working capital within 24 to 48 hours.

On the strategic move, CEO Syed Basar Shueb said: "SMEs are the backbone of a diversified and future-ready economy. Through our strategic acquisition of Zelo, we are proud to support a platform that solves one of the most fundamental barriers facing SMEs, access to timely working capital."

"This rebrand signals a confident new chapter, one that is fully aligned with IHC’s long-term vision of building smart, scalable solutions and dynamic value networks that deliver real and lasting economic impact," he stated.

Following the acquisition by IHC, Zelo now enters a new chapter as part of IHC’s broader commitment to enabling future-ready economies through responsible investment and fintech innovation.

The platform addresses one of the region’s most pressing challenges: a $250 billion SME credit gap across the Mena.

While SMEs account for over 95% of the UAE’s registered businesses and generate more than half of national GDP, many face delays of 60 to 120 days in receiving payment for approved invoices restricting growth and operational agility.

Zelo bridges this gap by offering a seamless, technology-driven platform for invoice financing across priority industries, including construction, logistics, healthcare, industrial services, and oil & gas.

Zelo’s operations continue to be led by the co-founders of eFunder – Dhanush Arjun (CEO) and Deepak Sekar (COO), supported by a seasoned group of professionals with deep expertise in fintech, SME lending, and digital infrastructure.

To date, the platform has facilitated over 9,000 transactions and deployed more than USD 200 million in funding, a testament to its impact and scalability within the region’s SME ecosystem.

Arjun pointed out that Zelo exists to eliminate the wait. The wait for payments, the wait for growth, the wait for opportunity.

"Our rebrand signals not just a new name, but a renewed commitment to SMEs in the UAE who deserve faster, smarter access to capital. With IHC’s strategic backing, we’re accelerating that future," he stated.

Zelo’s platform is purpose-built for speed and simplicity, offering a fully digital onboarding experience, automated funding decisions, and near-instant access to capital, eliminating cash flow delays and accelerating reinvestment into growth.

The platform also scales financing limits in line with business performance, creating a responsive and frictionless funding experience, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

