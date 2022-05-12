Bahrain - Transportation and Telecommunication Ministry said that Bahrain has a strong digital infrastructure that supports the growth of the digital economy within the government’s priorities and vision, which was translated in the Fifth National Telecommunications Plan.

The ministry noted that Bahrain is among the first countries to achieve comprehensive coverage of 5G services with high download speeds exceeding 2GB to ensure that the majority of consumers in Bahrain benefit from access to 5G networks across the country.

Minister Kamal Ahmed highlighted that there are already many necessary factors to achieve the government’s vision regarding 5G services.

“The kingdom has succeeded in attracting investments in the telecommunications and information technology sector and witnessed the entry of major content companies and technology service providers,” he said.

“The volume of investments in the telecommunications sector amounted to BD72.8 million during 2020, and the total investments amounted to BD787m in the period between 2010 to 2020, and BD313m in the period between 2016 and 2020.”

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).