HP has announced a series of strategic investments aimed at boosting Saudi Arabia's technology industry and bringing education opportunities to Saudi citizens – aligned with Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision.

The investments, announced at LEAP 2025, include the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Riyadh and an AI and R&D Centre of Excellence in Dhahran, a pivotal step on its mission to provide regional businesses with cutting-edge solutions.

Building on its role as a trusted education custodian in the region, HP has also introduced numerous education programmes and partnerships designed to empower KSA’s next generation for a brighter future.

“At HP, we see tremendous potential in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and have made strategic AI investments to fuel further growth in the region”, said Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP. “Building on our trusted brand and the strength of our portfolio, we are committing to manufacturing, education and research initiatives that drive innovation and help expand HP’s global reach, bringing even greater opportunity to the MEA region.”

Made in Saudi: Scaling Manufacturing

HP is steadily strengthening its footprint across the Middle East and Africa with the launch of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. HP remains laser focused on meeting its customers’ needs with flexibility and reliability, and the “Made in Saudi” initiative enables a better, more customised experience for consumers, the company said.

The kingdom's unique geographical position connecting three continents — Asia, Europe, and Africa — offers unparalleled access to diverse markets. This enables efficient distribution and positions the Kingdom as a central hub for technology innovation and trade, it said.

The “Made in Saudi” investment will also foster local talent, by creating thousands of jobs by 2027, provide opportunities for the local workforce and play a vital role in driving the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

By producing millions of devices locally HP’s investment further strengthens the technology ecosystem in Saudi Arabia while meeting the growing demands of its rapidly evolving digital economy.

HP AI and R&D Centre of Excellence

HP is set to launch a new AI R&D Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Saudi Arabia. The CoE will be focused on research and development and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that tackle complex challenges and unlock new opportunities for businesses and society. It will enable KSA companies to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in the global market through advancements like data analysis, robotic process automation, and improved decision-making.

The CoE is committed to driving economic growth, creating high-value jobs, and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the AI sector. It will attract top talent globally and offer training programs, workshops, and talent exchange opportunities with other HP AI centres. By leveraging advanced research and collaborating with AI experts from global centres, the CoE aims to create groundbreaking technologies that could revolutionize industries, such as healthcare, and transform society through smart cities and mobility.

“HP is proud to be part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision to build a thriving economy with AI at its core. By fostering a supportive business environment and investing in education, the Kingdom is preparing its workforce for the future. HP is dedicated to making AI accessible to businesses of all sizes and upskilling talent to enhance efficiency and drive innovation, contributing to this transformative journey,” says Fadle Saad, Managing Director, Saudi Arabia, HP MENA Regional Headquarters.

Empowering Saudi Arabia's Youth with Impactful Education Programs

HP has built a strong network of government partners and deployed a wide range of high impact education programs that support Vision 2030’s goal of upskilling young people for the jobs of the future. This builds on HP’s global initiatives, such as the HP Cambridge EdTech Fellowship and HP IDEA, which have already impacted over 600,000 individuals and are projected to benefit over 6 million students and teachers in Saudi Arabia by 2027.

HP has also supported KSA’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy (NGES) with its opening of a new HP Gaming Garage Lab at Saudi Electronic University in June 2024, which was followed up with its online courses attaining micro-degree status from the National eLearning Centre (NeLC) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the only private sector entity to enjoy this status.

The programme will continue to grow in the region and will be teaming up with: the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), the leading arm of the KSA government to upskill youth and the unemployed; Savvy Games Group, Public Investment’s Fund’s (PIF) company for games and esports formed to foster the growth of the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia; and Tuwaiq Academy, a subsidiary of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming & Drones, to offer educational programs in advanced technologies. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).