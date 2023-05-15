Qatar - Recently, Hikvision Qatar announced that they had formed a new partnership with City Vision, a leading distributor of CCTV and security systems in Qatar.

The collaboration between the two companies aims to provide customers with cutting-edge security solutions and innovative technologies that will significantly enhance their security experience.

As a result of this partnership, Hikvision Qatar will be able to expand its reach throughout the region, offering customers an unparalleled level of technical expertise and support.

City Vision has a good-standing reputation for providing their customers with high-quality CCTV and security solutions. They are a trusted partner in the industry, known for their innovative approach to security and their commitment to customer service.

With Hikvision Qatar's range of high-tech products and solutions, combined with City Vision's expertise and experience, it is clear that this partnership will lead to the development of a range of leading-edge security solutions for businesses and consumers alike.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).