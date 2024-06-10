MADINAH — The branch of the Ministry of Health in the Madinah region launched the Smart Robot service on Saturday in the Central Area near the Prophet's Mosque.



The service aims to present and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in over 96 languages from around the world.



Meanwhile, the volunteer and awareness teams of the Health Ministry branch in Madinah continue their fieldwork with 220 male and female volunteers and over 12 teams working around the clock to serve the guests of Allah.



They provide health and emergency services during the Hajj season at the Prophet's Mosque and its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as the mosques of Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.

