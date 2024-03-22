UAE – Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a digital solutions provider, has extended its strategic partnership with Lenovo.

The partnership will expand to include the sale and support of the groundbreaking Lenovo TruScale IaaS (infrastructure as a service) solution, throughout the GCC region, according to a press release.

The expanded partnership will provide organisations in the GCC with a hybrid cloud solution to streamline business management and deployment of IT infrastructure.

Lenovo TruScale will help businesses scale their IT infrastructure based on specific needs, promoting optimal resource utilisation and cost efficiency.

The consumption-based pricing model would guarantee cost predictability, allowing for accurate management of IT expenses while avoiding the limitations of upfront capital investments.

Alaa Bawab, General Manager at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, said: "As we expand our strategic partnership with GBM, Lenovo is thrilled to announce the integration of our cutting-edge IaaS solution, TruScale, into the GCC region.”

"Lenovo TruScale represents a revolutionary leap forward in hybrid cloud solutions, and we are excited to empower businesses in the GCC with unprecedented flexibility and control over their IT resources,” Bawab added.

Mike Weston, CEO of GBM, stated: "Our enhanced collaboration with Lenovo reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses in the GCC to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

"As a trusted partner in the region, GBM is excited to bring this game-changing hybrid cloud solution to customers, allowing them to navigate the complexities of the digital era with confidence and agility,” Weston noted.

