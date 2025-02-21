Saudi Arabia - Group Amana, the regional leader in design-build construction, and Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) have signed a strategic MoU in a move aimed at fast-tracking Saudi Arabia’s transition into a global digital powerhouse, supporting Vision 2030 through high-performance, sustainable data centres.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders - Group Amana, with its expertise in complex construction, and MIS, a leading IT solutions provider - to develop state-of-the-art, ESG-compliant data centres that support the region’s evolving technological landscape, said senior officials at the signing ceremony held on the sidelines of the recent LEAP 2025 in Riyadh.

As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid digital transformation, driven by AI adoption, cloud computing, and enterprise digitalisation, the demand for scalable and energy-efficient data centres has never been higher, they stated.

Group Amana CEO Richard Abboud said: "Saudi Arabia’s digital economy is advancing at an unprecedented pace, driving the demand for robust data centre infrastructure. With a proven track record in industrial and mission-critical projects, at Amana we specialise in delivering scalable, energy-efficient solutions using innovative construction technologies."

"By partnering with MIS, we ensure that Saudi Arabia’s next-generation data centres are deployed faster, operate more efficiently, and support the Kingdom’s sustainability agenda under Vision 2030," he added.

MIS Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Al Ghamdi said: "Agile, efficient, and high-performance data centres are fundamental to the success of AI, cloud computing, and enterprise digitalization. Businesses and public sector entities require infrastructure that is scalable, secure, and future proof."

"Through this collaboration with Amana, we are delivering seamless, high-performance data centres by integrating cutting-edge IT solutions with precision-engineered construction methodologies, ensuring that Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem is supported by world-class infrastructure," stated Al Ghamdi.

Leveraging its subsidiaries, Amana will deliver best-in-class data centre infrastructure that meets the kingdom’s stringent ESG and efficiency goals, said Abboud.

With the Middle East’s data centre sector experiencing record growth, Amana and MIS are strategically positioned to meet the rising demand for high-performance, AI-ready infrastructure.

The MoU represents a milestone in the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure, ensuring that enterprises, hyperscalers, and government entities have the robust, scalable solutions they need to support the region’s transition to a data-driven economy, he added.

