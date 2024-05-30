Doha, Qatar: The cloud computing platform, Google Cloud is currently investing and partnering with entities across Qatar to help in digital transformation, an official said during the first anniversary of the platform in Qatar, yesterday.

Held under the patronage of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, the event was attended by Their Excellencies Ministers and more than 1,000 guests including government officials, customers, and market experts.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the remarkable achievement, Managing Director, Turkey, Middle East and Africa, Google Cloud, Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, said: “We’re delighted to launch the first anniversary of the cloud region in the country. We’re happy to announce that a number of customers joined our cloud region from last year till now, not only in Qatar but also in the region and globally.”

However, the current investments made by Google Cloud across many countries and regions serve as an underlying principle in fostering innovation and growth, he said.

He further commented, “As Google Cloud looks ahead, the commitment to Qatar’s digital and knowledge-based economy remains steadfast. Continued investment in infrastructure, the introduction of new services and features, and fostering a thriving ecosystem of partners and developers will unlock the full potential of Qatar’s digital landscape.”

In a press statement, Sami Mohammed Al Shammari, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, said: “We congratulate Google Cloud on their first successful year in Qatar. Your contribution has been valuable to the development of the digital landscape in our country. By fostering innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions, Google Cloud has enhanced our technological capabilities, moving progress across various sectors. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and witnessing further advancements as we work together to achieve our digital transformation goals.”

Ghassan Kosta, Regional Country Manager at Google Cloud, noted, “This milestone not only represents a technological achievement but also underscores the incredible potential and growth we’ve seen in Qatar’s digital marketplace. We are deeply committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem where businesses, government entities, and individuals can leverage the power of AI to drive real economic growth and create opportunities for everyone.”

The platform, which was launched in Doha in May 2023, is the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with modern technology and services aligning the Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

During the summit, Anthony Cirot, VP of EMEA South at Google Cloud, outlined key enablers for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. He also stressed that the platform acts as a tool to ensure AI is positive and beneficial for all.

