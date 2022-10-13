Abu Dhabi-based Injazat offers end-to-end digital solutions through partnerships with its clients to build digital businesses. Injazat has carved out a niche for itself in the industry for its role in digital transformation, cloud and cyber security.

Now, Injazat will offer technology solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) following an agreement that was signed at the ongoing Gitex Global (October 10-14) in Dubai. KSA's Nesma Infrastructure & Technology (NIT).

Injazat and NIT have announced the formation of "Nesma Injazat", a joint venture (JV) to offer key digital services and solutions in the KSA.

The agreement was signed at Gitex Global in the presence of Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Injazat; and Faisal Alturki, Chairman and President of Nesma; Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Injazat, and Salah Al Sunaid, CEO of NIT.

'Nesma Injazat' will begin operations this month from its offices in Riyadh and Jeddah in the KSA.

Khaleej Times spoke with Ussama Dahabiyeh, CEO Injazat, following the signing of the agreement.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

As one of the world's most significant markets for digital transformation solutions, with heavy investment in high-tech to strengthen the digital sector, the KSA is a thriving ground for technological transformation. A robust digital framework has positioned the Kingdom among the top 10 developed countries globally. It has been named the G20's "Top Digital Riser".

The KSA is undergoing digital transformation across various industries to achieve its "Vision 2030" goals. With open-source software for the government, emerging technologies, and cloud computing spending reaching $3.19 (Dh11.72) billion annually, the sector is growing rapidly in the country.

We have been waiting for the right time to expand into the KSA and make a lasting impact by solving complex industry problems and helping businesses achieve their goals faster as the oil-rich country opens doors to more opportunities in the region for the integration of future technology solutions.

Nesma's reputation as a key market player is outstanding. A joint venture with Nesma was not only an easy decision for Injazat, but also an honour. Nesma is the KSA's leading provider of high-quality energy infrastructure, power systems, and communication technology solutions.

As with Injazat, Nesma shares a commitment towards strategic innovation, demonstrating why this partnership is a natural fit. Injazat's expertise and proven track record in building agile, bespoke industry solutions combined with Nesma's market knowledge and customer experience is set to accelerate the KSA's digital economy goals by co-creating transformative digital platforms and services through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

We're grateful to find a trusted and capable partner in Nesma, and together we are ready to drive and pioneer the KSA's technology landscape.

At present, digital transformation and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are in high demand in the KSA. The newly established company will focus on providing enterprise applications, cloud infrastructure, and cyber defence services for smart cities, healthcare and energy and utility sectors, which will lay the foundation for the KSA's next generation of technology-driven economic development. By leveraging the combined technical capabilities of Injazat and Nesma IT, Nesma Injazat will build operational resilience and reimagine business models for digital transformation in a sustainable way.

Injazat is on expansion mode to tap into many other markets within the region and beyond. Our newly reinvented brand identity better reflects our market-leading vision to build a better digital future and illustrates our breadth and depth across the region and global markets. We hope that our new identity will fulfil all expectations of what our original mark represents while also acknowledging the spirit and reinventing the way people interact with technology.

Injazat's global ambitions to transform, grow, and innovate, partner with large enterprises that match the company's goals, and drive change with technology, are stronger than ever. As a digital transformation and technology solutions company, we want to be a symbol of the future, and that's why we want our brand to be recognisable.

This joint venture aims to provide key digital services across the KSA as the country undergoes rapid technological transformation. With offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, Nesma Injazat will begin operations this month. Nesma Injazat will provide several critical digital services and ventures, including enterprise applications, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity, to lay the foundation for technologically driven growth in the future.

Besides, as part of the company's three-year expansion plan, Nesma Injazat will support clients and organisations across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, smart cities, energy, and construction in the KSA.

The combination of Injazat's technological expertise and Nesma's market and customer knowledge creates an invaluable combination for customers and businesses. Keeping that in mind, the joint venture has the potential to significantly accelerate the KSA's digital economy goals by co-creating transformational digital platforms and services. By supporting the nation's thriving economy and vibrant society, Nesma Injazat will prove to be a valuable asset to the country.

Joydeep Sen Gupta