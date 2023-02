Experts at Epson have identified four megatrends -- automation, collaboration, sustainability, and continued learning -- that will drive business growth in the region’s public and private sectors till 2030.

“Businesses across the Middle East must formulate measurable plans to capitalise on these megatrends and be ready for the workplace of 2030. By building tech-driven and human-centered cultures, headed by purposeful and visionary people who can drive sustainable business operations, the region will develop more diverse economies that incorporate the talents of nationals within each market,” said Neil Colquhoun, Vice President – CISMETA, Epson.

In the automation space, Epson anticipates scenarios from physical automation using SCARA robots that manufacture and assemble, to virtual automation using software robots to manage repetitive office tasks. For industrial organisations, this trend will be seen in techniques such as distributed production, and in office environments, it will see swathes of admin staff redeployed. Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will be managing tasks including invoices, training and on-boarding staff.

Hybrid meetings

Following increased automation, Epson sees ideas as the future’s most important assets, with real-life innovation being achieved through collaboration and sharing. Hybrid meetings will continue to play a crucial role in creating a space for collaboration, and Continued innovation in versatile display tools, such as projectors will help to bridge the gap between people working remotely and those in the office. Scaling the experience, by showing life-size projections of remote participants ensures equal stature and greater presence – all of these opportunities encourage collaboration.

Recognising that the world’s resources are finite, and the human brain and body have limitations, Epson places sustainability at the heart of successful work until 2030. Beyond just reducing energy water consumption, trends include investing in communities, start-ups and partners that will lead to greater success, and committing to supporting a sustainable society through open partnerships and co-operations, working with charitable organisations and reducing underground resource dependency, are all ways that Epson sees the Mena region increasing its sustainability in the coming decade.

With the need for job creation across the GCC and Levant, Epson forecasts that skill development and a serious commitment to continued learning will be vital to meeting the workforce demands of the future. The region’s emerging workforce will be one that is data literate, comfortable working with AI and robots, and has the initiative to look at what the future demands in terms of skills so that they can keep pace with evolving technology.

Important certainties

“Epson’s forecasting of what work will look like in 2030 contains some important certainties: Automation will continue to become commonplace; organisations without a purpose and a sustainability strategy will face increased scrutiny, and finding and keeping the right people for the job will get harder,” added Colquhoun.

“Heightened connectivity, unprecedented automation, shifting regional demographics, and an increasing focus on people, purpose and values create an unprecedented opportunity for both governments and the private sector to anticipate and prepare for the world of work in 2030 and beyond.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).