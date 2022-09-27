UAE - Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, has launched the all-new business proposition ‘Business Pro’ that is aimed to meet the digital needs of businesses by providing benefits that will facilitate office, remote work and hybrid working.

Business Pro offers the next generation of internet solutions that are holistically designed to deliver high-speed internet based on the size of the workforce as well as user-specific benefits.

The proposition is an all-in-one solution crafted to ensure complete business mobility by equipping each employee to work remotely or in a hybrid working environment. Employees will have access to user packs comprising a host of collaborative, communication, productivity and security tools.

Adding more value

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, etisalat by e&, said: “Businesses undergoing a digital transformation are constantly looking at how they can add more value to their customers. Business Pro is an evolution of the previous customer propositions where we’ve built in more benefits at the same cost. The launch of the next generation of internet solutions is part of etisalat by e&’s continuous efforts to empower businesses with scalable and advanced solutions, thereby growing their business, managing costs optimally and increasing revenue.”

Business Pro enables office, remote and hybrid working models and is built based on the number of users in the business. The benefits for both businesses and employees include high-speed internet, firewall, managed devices, landline-on-the-go, website builder, and much many more benefits to boost business productivity and optimise operation.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from February 23, 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for e& international, upholding the group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the group’s various customer segments.

Next-gen technologies

Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology.

To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

