Ahmed Yehia, CEO of the Retail Sector at Etisalat by e&, has said that the company has 30 million customers now, its cellular towers increased by more than 35% compared to last year, and the number of VoLte technology users increased by more than 250%.

He explained that Etisalat Cash services achieved a significant growth that reached 400% nationwide, and the company also aims for this sector to achieve at least 10% of Etisalat’s revenues during the year 2025, pointing out that the My Etisalat application witnessed an increase in the percentage of the customer base of digital services by more than 20% compared to 2021.

He added that the company seeks to diversify its range of products offered to individual and institutional clients, and attaches great importance to the financing sector. Sovereignty to provide job opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs and help them obtain the necessary financing.

The company also recently announced the start of Etisalat Global Services, a company to provide outsourcing services to companies of different nationalities around the world, as part of its endeavor to attract foreign currency to the Egyptian market, for the company to provide its services to the Egyptian market and international markets as one of the famous outsourcing companies in the Middle East, e& global services aims to become the first destination for companies abroad and to offer a great experience at the best value for money.

This came during the company’s review of its strategy with a number of journalists, and in the presence of a number of the company’s executive leaders.

Hazem Metwally, CEO of Etisalat by e&, said that Etisalat was able to achieve positive results during 2022 in light of the change of the brand to &e in the framework of the transformation from a communications company to an integrated group in the field of technology investment.

Metwally pointed out that Etisalat by e& focuses within its future plans on continuously developing and improving its services, adding new dimensions and greater added value to its customers through solutions and services based on the latest digital methods to meet customers’ needs and aspirations for a better future.

He pointed out that the company is keen to increase its investments aimed at developing and improving service and networks, in addition to strengthening financial inclusion mechanisms, by providing many solutions for the digitization of financial services, in a way that supports the country’s plans for digital transformation.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).