DUBAI - Emirates Auction, the Middle East pioneers in electronic auctioneering, and Emirates Parkings, which specialises in providing reservation yards management services, are taking part in the 42nd edition of GITEX Technology Week 2022.

The key event kicks off at Dubai World Trade Centre on October 10 and lasts until October 14.

Over five days, the two companies will showcase their monumental projects and applications, highlighting their latest technical accomplishments and the huge advancements they have achieved in their smart services and initiatives that are aimed at customer happiness.

On one hand, Emirates Auction will shed light on their auctioning activities that cover automobiles, vehicle license plates, real estate and properties, asset liquidation, VIP mobile numbers, jewellery, time-sensitive items, heavy machinery, plant and construction equipment.

Emirates Parkings, on the other hand, will exhibit their smart services, which provide utmost flexibility through creating a system that makes it easy for government agencies and clients to reserve vehicles, as it provides parking spaces fully equipped with the latest smart software and systems to manage parking lots, as well as manned security operations and fully covered CCTV surveilled yards working round the clock.

Emirates Auction are taking part at Gitex Technology Week within Smart Dubai pavilion, whereas Emirates Parkings are taking part with Dubai Police.

Omar Matar Al-Mannai, Executive Director of Emirates Auction and Emirates Parkings, stressed the two companies' keenness to participate at GITEX Technology Week as they aim to introduce their cutting-edge, smart services and initiatives in launching and managing electronic auctions with the most advanced technologies in the region, as well as in managing vehicle reservation yards, noting that their participation in the Smart Dubai and Dubai Police pavilions spotlights the solid partnership between public and private sectors, which is a major driver for upgrading services and sustaining social and economic development.

“By participating at this regionally-major, technological event, we seek to exchange experiences and have a closer look at what the most prominent local and international companies and brands are offering – be they modern technologies, innovative software, smart solutions or advanced practices that the two companies can benefit from in developing their businesses with the highest standards of quality and transparency”, Al-Mannai added.