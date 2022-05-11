The Egyptian Ministry of Finance will accelerate the application of the digitalization process for preparing and managing salaries and benefits of employees working for the state’s administrative authorities by the end of 2022, finance minister Mohamed Maait revealed in a statement on May 10th.

The ministry will speed up the process through the Payroll system at the units of the state’s administrative body, public services and economic authorities, and local administration, Maait added.

The government seeks to achieve electronic integration in managing salaries and dues of employees in the country through the Payroll system with the Government Financial Management Information System (GFMIS) and the e-payment system GPS, he highlighted.

Moreover, Maait said that the new system would offer new guarantees for employees in Egypt and would unify the procedures for calculating deductions.

The application of the digital system has already begun at the authorities set to be moved to the New Administrative Capital, he pointed out.

This step comes as per the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to reinforce digital transformation and achieve financial inclusion in line with Egypt Vision 2030, he said.

