Egypt - e& Egypt and pmaestro have signed a strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation across Egypt and the MENA region, according to an emailed press release.

Under this partnership, both companies will work jointly to boost innovation, empower businesses, and drive sustainable growth in the digital economy.

Prioritizing digital inclusion, the collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide to ensure equitable access to technology for enterprises, SMEs, and startups.

“By joining forces with pmaestro, we are combining e& business (from e& Egypt) cutting-edge technologies with their agile innovation capabilities,” Mohamed ElReweny, Enterprise Solution Director at e& Egypt, said.

For his part, Mohamed Mounir ElAhwal, Founder and Managing Director of pmaestro, commented: “This partnership with e& business represents a monumental step forward in creating impactful solutions and driving inclusive growth across Egypt’s digital economy.”

