Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the number of transactions, users and revenue streams through its digital channels reflected phenomenal growth last year compared to 2021.

RTA offers digital services highlighted by the launch of smart apps and new services and features through a variety of channels in 2022.

A notable example is the Vehicle Purchase and Sale service, which enables customers to conduct purchases or sales without being physically present. The service received the ‘UAE Innovates’ Award in the category of Automating Government Transactions.

"In 2022, we recorded 814 million digital transactions up from 676 million in 2021, thus reflecting a robust growth rate of 20%. In addition, last year's revenues totalled AED3.5 billion ($952 million), up 10% from the preceding year," remarked Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The number of registered users surged by 30% to 1.3 million users, while, the number of in-app transactions increased by 197% to 3.7 million transactions," stated Al Tayer.

According to him, the adoption of agility management techniques in digitisation projects have contributed immensely in achieving positive results.

"It is attributed to departmental communication, swift adaptation to technology trends, and a host of aspiring targets set. The S’hail app was used to plan over 20 million public transport journeys representing a 174 percent rise compared to 2021. In addition, when comparing last two years the number of app users increased by 73%," stated Al Tayer.

Several enhancements to parking services have also been introduced, including the option to pay parking fees using Apple Pay, which has seen over 2.2 million transactions since its introduction.

For increased customer transparency improvements included notifying customers of free parking days during holidays. Additionally, RTA launched a feature that allows users to instantly access their vehicle registration cards for virtual displays upon request by adding vehicle registration information to the "Apple Pass" wallet, he added.

