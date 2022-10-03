Dubai’s latest developments and ground-breaking digital solutions will be on show at the 42nd Gitex Global 2022 from October 10 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The emirate’s rapid progress in technology will be showcased at the joint pavilion of the Dubai Government at Gitex, organised by Digital Dubai to bring together 33 government entities, along with seven leaders in digitisation from the private sector.

The emirate has positioned itself as a pioneer of innovative digital initiatives that inspire the world, a leader among digital cities, and a model for global digital cities.

Record of success

A long record of success stories paved the way to an integrated, fully digital life, led by an ambitious government and a dedicated creative team. Dubai continues to dazzle the world with bold initiatives and innovative projects, the most recent of which will be showcased at Gitex Global 2022, which is hosting more than 4,500 exhibitors from over 170 countries.

Digital Dubai and its partners have now put the finishing touches on the pavilion and the spaces allocated to each participating entity, which are now ready to welcome the anticipated 100,000 visitors at Gitex Global 2022.

This year, Gitex will host 800 start-ups and 1,000 speakers, as Dubai is rapidly becoming the global digital hub for people who are looking for digital development to serve people everywhere.

Looking at the future

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: "Gitex this year is different from others, as this represents the first edition of the exhibition to be held in the second fiftieth phase of the UAE's life. This year, the Dubai Government pavilion is looking at the future of technologies and digital life, to renew our determination to make Dubai, as it has always been, at the forefront of digital transformation, and to always remain a model for future cities in offering integrated, seamless services, and achieving happiness and well-being based on the vision of its wise leadership and based on the competencies of its people and their ability to apply the latest technologies and innovations.

“This year, the Dubai Government Pavilion will underline the emirate’s contribution to shaping global trends future making and the digital transformation of cities, as well as an important forum for communication and interaction between leaders of the technology sector wishing to learn about Dubai’s experience, and discuss their ideas and experiences in this regard."

He added: "Gitex has always been a significant part of Dubai's journey and story, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai - a leader who has long been ahead of his time, launching the first Internet city, the first e-government in the region, the first 100% paperless government, and many other achievements which made Dubai a symbol of challenging the impossible.”

Hand-in-hand

Al Mansouri added: "We work hand-in-hand with our partners from all government entities to accomplish the common goal set for us by our wise leadership. The Dubai Government pavilion will set an example in unifying efforts towards driving innovation and embracing advanced technologies to integrate services across entities and make people's lives easier and happier.

“Our annual participation in the event is an important opportunity for Digital Dubai to launch its latest digital projects and initiatives, based on its role as a leader of the comprehensive digital transformation of Dubai, and in a bid to fulfil the digitisation objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030. We also seek through Gitex Global to share our developments in services and projects with local, regional, and international audiences, which have spearheaded significant advancement in Dubai’s digital transformation, and established its leading global position in the areas of sustainable digital transformation.”

The entities participating in the Dubai Government’s joint pavilion at the exhibition include, in addition to Digital Dubai and its four constituent entities (Dubai Electronic Security Center, Dubai Statistics Center, Dubai Data Establishment, and Smart Dubai Government Establishment), 39 government and private entities, namely: Dubai Land, Islamic Affairs and Activities Department, Dubai Government Workshop, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Courts, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service‏, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing‏, Dubai Chambers.

Government institutions

Government institutions participating are: Dubai Sports Council, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Legal Affairs Department, Department of Finance, DIFC -Dubai international Financial Center, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Security Industry Regulatory Agency, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Community Development Authority, Dubai Financial Market, Dubai Health Authority, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Mohammad bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Judicial Institute, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, International Humanitarian City, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, and the Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation. Meanwhile four private companies participating are: Cloudera, HUAWEI, Network International, and Snowflake Inc.

Gitex Global 2022 will review developments and trends in smart cities, cybersecurity, digital economy, mobility, healthcare, and communications sectors. The exhibition will feature a large number of new product launches and highlight developments in 5G technology, artificial intelligence, cloud computing.

