DUBAI – Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), part of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), is set to announce the launch of METADAFZ, which aims to provide the free zone’s clients with a smooth digital experience in the metaverse.

DAFZ will make the official announcement at GITEX 2022, which will take place from October 10-14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The launch of this initiative aligns with the directives of Dubai’s Metaverse Strategy, which was announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to advance Dubai’s metaverse economy. The initiative aims to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and businesses to the free zone, by uncovering DAFZ’s unique offerings, products, and solutions to advance the Emirate’s leading position as a hub for competitive and constructive technology.

METADAFZ will enable clients from across the globe to conduct meetings via a virtual platform, offering a unique and semi-realistic experience regardless of the physical location. The innovative initiative offers an alternative to the traditional way of conducting business activities, and empowers company representatives to discuss future work prospects, as well as how to launch businesses and projects in Dubai.

Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), said, “Since its establishment more than 26 years ago, DAFZ has succeeded in consolidating its position as a leading and innovative free zone, providing its clients with access the most up-to-date technology and initiatives. This initiative, which bridges the gap between the physical and virtual world, will contribute to the digitisation of businesses in the free zone and support global businesses to establish themselves in the Emirate, via a smooth experience. This will place DAFZ at the heart of the technological revolution, and enhances our presence as a regional and global destination for attracting direct foreign investments and as an integrated business incubator operating according to the highest, standards. The launch represents a significant step forward toward defining DAFZ’s technological and innovative identity in the digital world.”

Bader Buhannad, Chief Corporate Support Officer at Dubai Integrated Economic Zone (DIEZ) said, “The launch of the METADAFZ initiative is a testament to DAFZ’s commitment and motivation to elevate its performance levels, solutions, and services in line the best international standards in modern technology. METADAFZ will provide an innovative, and world-class experience that will take the free zone’s offerings to the next-level. The metaverse experience is set to attract new clients and foreign businesses, in addition to creating new investment opportunities and enhancing the business framework.”

Through this launch, DAFZ is creating investment opportunities and new possibilities for cross-border customers through innovative technological solutions and modern futuristic tools. METADAFZ, which will be widely promoted at exhibitions, seminars, conferences, and meetings, will contribute to elevating the position of DAFZ and its presence as a leading integrated station for establishing businesses, in Dubai and the UAE owing to its facilities, services, and customizable solutions.

DAFZ chose to announce METADAFZ at GITEX 2022 as this five-day event embodies the aspirations of the UAE to advance digital transformation in the region and enhance the UAE’s position as a major contributor to the international digital economy.