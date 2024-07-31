DUBAI - Digital Dubai, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, has begun taking practical measures to implement the Strategic Vision for the Data Centre Economy in Dubai. The vision was approved by The Executive Council earlier to consolidate the emirate's position as a leading example of future economies backed by emerging technologies.

This also aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to raise the productivity of Dubai's economy by 50% through digital innovation.

Digital Dubai has conducted a scientific and realistic analysis of the current situation. This analysis concluded that there are broad opportunities for coordination between the concerned parties to attract and establish possible data centres for artificial intelligence and to make Dubai an attractive city for this type of investment.

The study conducted by Digital Dubai showed that adopting the strategic vision for AI-backed data centres will create an added value of more than AED14.3 billion by the year 2028 and contribute to creating more job opportunities in the digital economy related to data centres.

It is expected that adopting this strategic vision will enhance Dubai's readiness for next-generation technologies (Web 3.0) including the Metaverse, Smart Cities, and the Internet of Things. It will also contribute to strengthening partnerships with other sectors in areas such as sustainable artificial intelligence.

Digital Dubai is working alongside the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to take coordinated measures aiming to enhance Dubai's readiness for the economy of the future and enhance its leading position in this field.

The strategic vision for the AI-backed data centre economy represents an advanced stage in digital leadership, the digital economy, and the making of a bright future for the emirate.

Adopting this vision would unleash new dynamics that would pave the way for reaching a state of comprehensive integration and coordination between various entities working in this field. At the forefront of this are Digital Dubai, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and non-governmental agencies working in this field.

These initiatives include developing high-performance computing, ensuring the use of advanced data centres, increasing reliance on renewable energy, facilitating relevant government procedures, improving access to renewable energy, improving the process of saving energy, and enhancing the government's coordination role in terms of planning, land, energy, and others.

These initiatives also include supporting the strategic situation of artificial intelligence readiness in Dubai.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said the UAE has important competitive characteristics that make it a leading global destination for sustainable data centres.

"The digital economy in Dubai is an essential pillar of Dubai's digital strategy, which aims to increase its contribution to the emirate's overall economy by $100 billion."

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, commented, "With the ongoing global transformations, new economic patterns and business models are emerging, presenting future opportunities for dynamic economies like Dubai's. The data center economy exemplifies these transformations.

Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said, "The transformative strategy to establish an AI-powered data centre economy is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, enabling the city to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving global digital economy.

"By future-proofing Dubai for the next generation of technologies, we are fostering a fertile ground for innovation that unlocks significant economic potential, aligned with the goals of the D33 Agenda."

The next stage will witness efforts and initiatives to enhance comprehensive integration among stakeholders in the context of the data centre economy, as Digital Dubai is currently working to raise the level of cloud computing adoption in the government sector.