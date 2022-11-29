The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) has launched a new mobile application that enables customers to view the results of examinations of their pearls, diamonds and gemstones on their smartphones.

The app was officially launched during Danat's participation in the thirtieth edition of the Bahrain-hosted Jewellery Arabia Exhibition, which was held at the Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

Over the five days of the exhibition, visitors were able to immediately obtain the results of their purchases from the various gemstone and jewellery houses participating in the exhibition. Patrons received a certificate of authentication on their mobile phones, following the examination of their purchases at the Danat laboratory’s special stand at the expo.

Natural pearls

During its participation at the Jewellery Arabia Exhibition, Danat presented a display of Bahraini natural pearls, oyster shucking, and other accompanying activities at its stand.

One particularly notable highlight was Danat's hosting of the historian and scion of the famous Cartier family, Francesca Cartier Brickell. Cartier Brickell made a historic visit to Bahrain some 110 years after her great-grandfather, Jacques Cartier, first visited Bahrain in 1912.

Her book signing event for her family biography The Cartiers saw a huge turnout of visitors, including Bahrainis, residents and tourists, who came to purchase a signed copy of the book. The Cartiers chronicles an important stage in the history of the pearl trade in Bahrain and the region. Brickell also gave a talk, focused on the book, to an enthralled audience during the exhibition.

Resounding success

The CEO of Danat Institute, Noora Jamsheer, said that Danat's participation in this year's Jewellery Arabia Exhibition had been a resounding success and had surpassed expectations. This was especially pleasing as the participation was taking place for the first time at the new Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

Jamsheer noted that Danat decided to take advantage of the exhibition opportunity to formally announce the launch of its new smartphone application. The prominence of the Jewellery Arabia Exhibition made it a strong platform to introduce this service to as many people as possible including visitors, but also to those representing jewellery houses.

She emphasised that the application has been developed in conjunction with the latest digital technologies in the field of pearl, jewellery and gemstone testing services, noting that this enhances the Danat laboratory's position as the best laboratory of its kind in the world.

Jamsheer reiterated Danat's desire to actively participate in the Exhibition and present the Institute’s latest innovations. She noted that Danat, just five years since its launch, has become one of the most prominent centres focused on pearls and gemstones in the region and the world.

