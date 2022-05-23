Cloud Box Technologies (CBT), one of the leading IT Infrastructure Solution providers in the Middle East, has announced the appointment of Biju Unni as Vice President.

His vast experience is a value add especially at a time when the company is set to accelerate its entry into multiple new business streams that will focus on Cloud adoption by both the enterprise as well as SMB sectors.

Speaking on the appointment, Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director, Cloud Box Technologies said: “Biju brings with him a wealth of experience especially in areas that are a part of our immediate and future growth plans. His overall management skills spanning across operations, service and delivery as well as change business management will help us in supporting and building on our customer portfolio and taking that quantum leap ahead.”

Commercial business capabilities

Unni brings a total of over 23 years of experience spanning across the IT sector and has been a true leader with strong commercial business capabilities that have resulted in robust financial results. Coupled with his valuable people skills, he is known to inspire and bring out the best from his team.

“Cloud Box Technologies is an upward evolving organisation with extensive understanding of the technology landscape and follows best practices that will help the company grow both regionally and globally. I hope to support the company’s vision with my strong background in Enterprise engagements, contribute to the organisational culture and assist in the continuous improvement curve which is a critical factor in any business growth,” said Unni.

