MANAMA: BNET, the national telecommunications infrastructure company, has announced a number of new executive appointments.

The company said Adel AlShowaikh is the new director of passive access network, Ebrahim Abusaqer is the director of financial planning and reporting, and Ammar AlAamer is the director of digital operations.

Mr AlShowaikh has more than 30 years of experience in telecommunications, regulatory consultancy and civil engineering, while Mr Abusaqer has spent 18 years holding various positions in the banking sector.

Mr AlAamer is an experienced team leader with more than 14 years of experience as a software developer.

