Cairo – Benya Group, a digital solutions as well as information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider in Egypt, has signed an agreement with R&M to expand its operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Benya will team up with R&M, a global cabling and integrated communications solutions provider, to carry out several infrastructure projects in Egypt and Africa.

The two parties also aim to promote the development policies in the region, according to a recent press release.

Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Group, noted: "This partnership will help solidify our position as a prominent leader in digital transformation, especially in emerging markets.”

It is worth noting that Benya Cables, a unit of Benya Group, inked a facility deal with Banque Misr at a value of EGP 481 million last November.

