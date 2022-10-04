Bahrain-based Batelco has announced that its subsidiary Sure has agreed to buy Airtel-Vodafone, a mobile network provider located in Jersey and Guernsey, in the Channel Islands.

The merger will trigger significant investment in the islands’ digital infrastructure including the introduction of the latest 5G technology to the islands, resulting in the delivery of innovative mobile networks on an accelerated programme to provide high-speed gigabit technology, said a Batelco statement.

Sure is investing in building high-quality mobile networks which will improve coverage, value and reliability for customers and complements Sure’s fiber networks. The merger supports Sure’s strategy to grow in scale and scope, in line with Batelco’s international investments aspirations, it said.

Batelco CEO Mikkel Vinter commented: “As part of our international investments strategy, we continuously seek out opportunities for the growth and development of our overseas businesses. Sure, our subsidiary based in the Channel Islands, has continued to deliver strong performance, and the merger with Airtel-Vodafone supports the ambition to grow its mobile networks and deliver new and enhanced digital services, including the latest 5G technology, for its customers across Jersey and Guernsey.”

The proposed merger is subject to regulatory approval in both Guernsey and Jersey, it said.

