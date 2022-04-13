Bahrain’s Survey & Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) have signed key agreements with Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of kingdom's leading telecom services operator Batelco, as part of its modernisation efforts.

The agreement between the entities will see Beyon Connect delivering its innovative digital postbox solution, OneBox, to enable secure communication of official documentation and messaging between Rera and SLRB with the public sector, private businesses and residents of Bahrain.

Beyon Connect will also deliver its latest new product, OneID, which brings a new platform to register a unique digital identity, to interact securely with public and private sector digital services across Bahrain.

The agreements were signed by Rera CEO and General Director of Land Registration at SLRB Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen in the presence of SLRB President and Rera Chairman Shaikh Salman bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Batelco Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Salman said: "SLRB and Rera are keen to achieve the kingdom's digital vision for 2030 and hence are working to adopt advanced solutions to provide more services and easy transactions that depend on modern technology, with the aim of achieving the highest levels of quality, accuracy and efficiency, enabling individuals and companies to conduct their transactions digitally."

"The use of such technology aims to save effort and time on customers who use the services provided by both the SLRB and RERA, and this step is considered part of the process of continuous development and modernization carried out by the SLRB and RERA towards electronic transformation, he stated.

He stressed that this partnership with Beyon Connect is implementing government directives aimed at cooperation between the government sector with private sector institutions with the aim of providing the best services to citizens and residents as well as companies that are benefitting from the services.

On the deal, Shaikh Abdulla said: "I am delighted to witness the signing of the agreements between Beyon Connect, SLRB and RERA. This strategic partnership will have a positive impact on achieving common goals in providing digital solutions that serve the interests of individuals and institutions alike."

"Beyon Connect's provision of OneID digital identity solutions and OneBox digital mailboxes to SLRB and RERA will enrich the capabilities of both entities by adopting innovative solutions to provide more digital-based services," he stated.

"This step reflects Batelco's digital transformation strategy and the provision of innovative and secure digital solutions and services, in line with The Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030," he added.

Shaikh Mohammed said: "We see the adoption of Beyon Connect’s OneID and OneBox solutions as an important step in providing enhanced and sustainable digital services for the real estate ecosystem, contributing to reducing the average time for providing the services and offering them around the clock."

"These services support our strategic expansion of electronic transformation projects and keeping pace with the ongoing digital development. The solution will make a significant contribution in achieving the National Real Estate plan 2021-24, supporting its first pillar ‘Driving Products and Service Innovation’" he stated.

“We are proud to sign with RERA and SLRB to deliver a shared vision for Bahrain’s real estate ‘e-Services’, providing all individuals, institutions and companies with a highly secure digital postbox and identity platform built on transparency, privacy, and trust,” said Christian Rasmussen.

“It is important to note that both organizations share a sustainability focus and by 2030, all the countries in the MENA region have an increased obligation to take care of the environment. We see the support of these goals as part of our core values both in the design and the delivery of these sustainable enabling technologies,” he added.

Beyon Connect, which launched in January, is a subsidiary of Batelco and is focused on delivering new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions to both the public and private sectors in the MENA region.

By introducing OneID and OneBox to the Bahrain market, Beyon Connect paves the way for a movement towards a secure, modern, digitally connected and trusted Mena region.

Together with its pioneering partners, Beyon Connect will play an important part in laying the cornerstones for a data driven, sustainable and paperless future. Furthermore, the delivery of this new digital solution will help to support the Kingdom's position as the region's leading hub in the ICT and data economy.

