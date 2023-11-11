Bahrain's Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) met the top officials of Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority to discuss potential collaboration during the 7th meeting of the GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee, held recently in Oman.

iGA Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed held talks with the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority, Engineer Ahmed bin Mohammed Alsuwaiyan on the sidelines of the meeting.

Al Qaed praised the strong ties between the two kingdoms, highlighting Saudi Arabia's efforts in advancing information and communication technology (ICT).

He also acknowledged the Digital Government Authority's role in implementing strategies and advanced technologies for the digital transformation of government services, wishing Saudi Arabia continued success.

Al Qaed also shared details about Bahrain eGovernment initiatives, national projects and digital transformation, underscoring the importance of strengthening technical cooperation.

The Governor commended the iGA’s digital transformation efforts and its implementation of digital policies in Bahrain's government sector.

He later extended an invite for Al Qaed to join a high-level discussion at the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh next month to be held from December 19 to 20.

The forum serves as a platform for Bahrain to showcase its pioneering experience in digital transformation and meet with experts and decision-makers in digital government, both locally and internationally.

